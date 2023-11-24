SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) will face the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Michigan Rank
|Western Michigan AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|290th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|327th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
