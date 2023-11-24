Two struggling squads meet when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions will aim to halt a three-game losing run versus the Broncos, losers of four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents made.
  • SE Louisiana had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncos ranked 79th.
  • Last year, the Lions averaged just 3.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Broncos allowed (74).
  • SE Louisiana had a 16-3 record last season when putting up more than 74 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively SE Louisiana performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game on the road.
  • The Lions ceded 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.2).
  • SE Louisiana averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Auburn L 86-71 Neville Arena
11/15/2023 @ BYU L 105-48 Marriott Center
11/18/2023 @ Santa Clara L 65-63 Leavey Center
11/24/2023 Western Michigan - Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Southern University at New Orleans - University Center (LA)
12/1/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.