SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Two sliding teams square off when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions will aim to a three-game losing run against the Broncos, who have lost four straight.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan matchup.
SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SE Louisiana Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SE Louisiana (-2.5)
|142.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|SE Louisiana (-3.5)
|142.5
|-154
|+128
SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- SE Louisiana compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Lions games hit the over 18 out of 26 times last season.
- Western Michigan covered nine times in 27 matchups with a spread last year.
- Broncos games hit the over 14 out of 27 times last season.
