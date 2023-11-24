The Dallas Stars (12-4-2) will host the Calgary Flames (7-9-3) on Friday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their last game.

The Stars-Flames game can be watched on ESPN+ and BSSW, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2023 Flames Stars 4-3 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 49 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Stars' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 18 8 10 18 16 6 52.3% Roope Hintz 17 8 9 17 5 3 51.2% Jason Robertson 18 5 11 16 16 14 - Matt Duchene 17 6 9 15 5 11 57.6% Tyler Seguin 18 6 8 14 8 4 55.6%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames give up 3.4 goals per game (64 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Flames' 54 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Flames Key Players