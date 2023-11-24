When the Dallas Stars meet the Calgary Flames at American Airlines Center on Friday (starting at 8:30 PM ET), Roope Hintz and Nazem Kadri should be among the top players to watch.

Stars vs. Flames Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors with 18 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Hintz is another important player for Dallas, with 17 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding nine assists.

Jason Robertson has posted five goals and 11 assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.

Flames Players to Watch

Calgary's Elias Lindholm has recorded nine assists and four goals in 19 games. That's good for 13 points.

Kadri has made a big impact for Calgary this season with 12 points (three goals and nine assists).

This season, Jonathan Huberdeau has scored four goals and contributed eight assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Calgary's Daniel Vladar is 3-1-1 this season, collecting 125 saves and allowing 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .868 save percentage (64th in the league).

Stars vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 11th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 8th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.37 22nd 16th 31 Shots 32.3 7th 24th 32.1 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 14th 20.34% Power Play % 13.11% 26th 5th 87.3% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 6th

