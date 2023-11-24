Week 13 ACC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 13 college football slate includes nine games featuring ACC teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.
Week 13 ACC Results
Miami (FL) 45 Boston College 20
- Pregame Favorite: Miami (FL) (-9.5)
- Pregame Total: 49
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Passing: Tyler Van Dyke (23-for-36, 290 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (11 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Xavier Restrepo (8 TAR, 6 REC, 117 YDS)
Boston College Leaders
- Passing: Thomas Castellanos (15-for-25, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Castellanos (19 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dino Tomlin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Boston College
|Miami (FL)
|294
|Total Yards
|532
|151
|Passing Yards
|290
|143
|Rushing Yards
|242
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 13 ACC Games
Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)
Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-5)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Syracuse (-2)
Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)
No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)
Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)
North Carolina Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)
