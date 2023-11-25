Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bossier Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Airline High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.