Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Parish Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evangel Christian Academy at Crescent City Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.