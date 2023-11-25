The Maine Black Bears (3-2) take on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 12:30 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears put up 8.3 fewer points per game (57.2) than the Lady Techsters allow their opponents to score (65.5).
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.2 points.
  • The Lady Techsters score 72.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 58.2 the Black Bears allow.
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 58.2 points.
  • Maine has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
  • This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Black Bears concede.
  • The Black Bears make 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4.5% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Louisiana College W 88-52 Thomas Assembly Center
11/19/2023 @ Texas L 96-44 Moody Center
11/24/2023 @ Drake L 77-66 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Maine - Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Richmond - Knapp Center
11/29/2023 UL Monroe - Thomas Assembly Center

