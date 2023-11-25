The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Cajun Field in a clash of Sun Belt opponents.

Louisiana is putting up 30.5 points per game on offense (47th in the FBS), and ranks 95th on defense with 28.8 points allowed per game. UL Monroe has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fifth-worst in points (17 per game) and 17th-worst in points surrendered (33.4 per game).

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Louisiana UL Monroe 399.3 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (109th) 385.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.5 (120th) 179.6 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.6 (85th) 219.6 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183 (112th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss leads Louisiana with 1,222 yards (111.1 ypg) on 102-of-153 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 492 rushing yards on 73 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Jacob Kibodi has 674 rushing yards on 114 carries with six touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc's 427 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has totaled 28 catches and four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has put together a 421-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes on 39 targets.

Robert Williams has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 29 grabs for 351 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has compiled 1,181 yards on 51.8% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 248 yards with one score.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 90 carries for 497 yards, or 45.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 426 yards across 93 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has racked up 550 receiving yards on 47 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has put up a 397-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 47 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer's 25 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 291 yards.

