The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Tiger Stadium in a battle of SEC foes.

LSU owns the 84th-ranked defense this season (27.5 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 46.8 points per game. Texas A&M's defense ranks 26th in the FBS with 19.5 points given up per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 21st-best by putting up 34.5 points per contest.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

LSU vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

LSU Texas A&M 562.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405 (55th) 410.9 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (5th) 218.8 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 343.5 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (43rd) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (30th) 12 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,578 yards (325.3 ypg) on 220-of-303 passing with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 1,014 rushing yards on 124 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has piled up 635 yards on 113 attempts, scoring six times.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 catches (out of 115 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 55 receptions totaling 1,021 yards, finding the end zone 14 times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 449 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 throws and scoring six touchdowns.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has compiled 1,452 yards on 62.1% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has run the ball 92 times for 505 yards, with five touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has run for 439 yards across 87 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith leads his squad with 736 receiving yards on 45 catches with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has 38 receptions (on 62 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jahdae Walker has racked up 373 reciving yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Texas A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.