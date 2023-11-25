The LSU Tigers (6-1) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score 39.4 more points per game (98) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (58.6).
  • When it scores more than 58.6 points, LSU is 6-1.
  • Virginia is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 98 points.
  • The 75.6 points per game the Cavaliers average are 13.5 more points than the Tigers give up (62.1).
  • When Virginia scores more than 62.1 points, it is 4-1.
  • LSU has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
  • The Cavaliers are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (36.5%).
  • The Tigers make 52.2% of their shots from the field, 19.3% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Leaders

  • Aneesah Morrow: 15.4 PTS, 4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Mikaylah Williams: 19.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 59.4 3PT% (19-for-32)
  • Hailey Van Lith: 13 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Flau'jae Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 62 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ SE Louisiana W 73-50 University Center (LA)
11/20/2023 Texas Southern W 106-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/24/2023 Niagara W 99-65 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Virginia - John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Virginia Tech - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/10/2023 Louisiana - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

