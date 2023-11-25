In the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, November 25 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wolverines to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46.5) Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

Week 13 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

The Wolverines are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Michigan has an ATS record of 5-5.

Out of 10 Wolverines games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Michigan games average 49.2 total points per game this season, 2.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes have gone 6-3-1 ATS this year.

One of the Buckeyes' 10 games with a set total has hit the over (10%).

Ohio State games this year have averaged an over/under of 53.9 points, 7.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wolverines vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 38.3 9.0 36.7 7.2 40.2 11.2 Ohio State 33.6 9.3 38.3 8.7 28.0 10.0

