The New Orleans Privateers (1-0) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Game Information

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

  • B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank
166th 72.1 Points Scored 73.1 141st
288th 73.9 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd
233rd 31.0 Rebounds 29.3 303rd
222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th
274th 11.9 Assists 14.6 70th
99th 11.0 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

