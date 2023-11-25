The Southern Jaguars (1-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars are shooting 43% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.5% the Beacons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Southern has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.5% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 126th.
  • The Jaguars score an average of 71.8 points per game, just four more points than the 67.8 the Beacons give up.
  • Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern averaged 82.5 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Jaguars allowed 6.7 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (73.6).
  • Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Arizona L 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois L 88-80 Western Hall
11/19/2023 @ Illinois L 88-60 State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/28/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

