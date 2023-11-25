Big 12 foes will clash when the UCF Knights (5-6) meet the Houston Cougars (4-7). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is UCF vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 34, Houston 24

UCF 34, Houston 24 UCF has won three of the six games it was favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

The Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Houston has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won three of those games.

This season, the Cougars have been at least a +425 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Knights have an 85.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+14)



Houston (+14) UCF has five wins in 11 games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Knights have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

In 10 games played Houston has recorded four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cougars have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) Six of UCF's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 61.5 points.

In the Houston's 11 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 61.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.6 points per game, 3.9 points fewer than the total of 61.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.1 57.5 60.5 Implied Total AVG 35 37 33.3 ATS Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-0 0-3

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.7 57.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 32.5 32.3 ATS Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-3 1-2

