Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and UL Monroe Warhawks square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Ragin' Cajuns. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (-12.5) Over (53.5) Louisiana 36, UL Monroe 20

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks' ATS record is 5-5-0 this year.

UL Monroe is a 4-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year.

Five of the Warhawks' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for UL Monroe this season is one point higher than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Louisiana is winless against the spread when it is 12.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Ragin' Cajuns have seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

The point total average for Louisiana games this season is 55.9, 2.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Warhawks vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 30.5 28.8 33 27 28.3 30.3 UL Monroe 17 33.4 21 33.7 12.2 33

