The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) host a Sun Belt battle against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana ranks 47th in scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and 95th in scoring defense (28.8 points allowed per game) this year. UL Monroe has been struggling defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 444.5 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 328.6 total yards per contest (104th-ranked).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

UL Monroe Louisiana 328.6 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.3 (62nd) 444.5 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.4 (71st) 145.6 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.6 (37th) 183 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.6 (74th) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has 1,181 passing yards, or 107.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.8% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 22.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Smith, has carried the ball 90 times for 497 yards (45.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has been given 93 carries and totaled 426 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has racked up 550 receiving yards on 47 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has 23 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 397 yards (36.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Devaughn Mortimer's 25 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 291 yards.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 1,222 passing yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 492 yards (44.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 114 times for 674 yards (61.3 per game), scoring six times.

Peter LeBlanc's leads his squad with 427 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 43 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has caught 34 passes for 421 yards (38.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Robert Williams' 29 receptions have turned into 351 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisiana or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.