With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Juwan Johnson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Johnson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has posted 97 yards on 14 receptions with one TD, averaging 16.2 yards per game.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0

Rep Juwan Johnson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.