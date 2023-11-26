How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Richmond Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Richmond Spiders (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. This contest is at 12:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters' 69.0 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 55.5 the Spiders allow.
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.
- Richmond's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.
- The Spiders score 77.5 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 64.4 the Lady Techsters give up.
- Richmond has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.
- This season the Spiders are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Lady Techsters concede.
- The Lady Techsters' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Spiders have given up.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Silvia Nativi: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%
- Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%
- Jianna Morris: 6.8 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Texas
|L 96-44
|Moody Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Drake
|L 77-66
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|L 60-54
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
