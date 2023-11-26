Two struggling teams square off when the New Orleans Privateers (2-3) visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET. The Privateers will aim to halt a three-game losing streak versus the Bears, losers of five in a row.

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

This season, the Privateers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Privateers are the 149th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 173rd.

The Privateers record 9.3 more points per game (82.6) than the Bears give up (73.3).

New Orleans has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 73.3 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively New Orleans fared better in home games last year, averaging 73.6 points per game, compared to 71 per game in road games.

Defensively the Privateers were better in home games last season, allowing 74.3 points per game, compared to 85.7 when playing on the road.

New Orleans sunk 6.4 threes per game both at home and away from home. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.2% at home and 38.7% away from home.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule