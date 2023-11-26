The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6), losers of five straight. The Bears are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:45 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Orleans -4.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one New Orleans contest has gone over 154.5 points.

The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 158.4, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Privateers are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Privateers have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -200 odds on them winning this game.

New Orleans has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Orleans 1 33.3% 82.6 151.7 75.8 149.1 150.8 Central Arkansas 2 33.3% 69.1 151.7 73.3 149.1 152

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The 82.6 points per game the Privateers average are 9.3 more points than the Bears allow (73.3).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Orleans 2-1-0 0-0 1-2-0 Central Arkansas 3-3-0 2-2 2-4-0

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Orleans Central Arkansas 6-9 Home Record 6-8 4-10 Away Record 2-13 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 71.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.