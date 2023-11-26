The New Orleans Saints (5-5) visit a struggling Atlanta Falcons (4-6) squad on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints score 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per contest the Falcons surrender.

The Saints rack up 337.4 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 308.8 the Falcons allow per outing.

This season, New Orleans racks up 100 rushing yards per game, just 8.4 fewer yards than Atlanta allows per outing (108.4).

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (10).

Saints Away Performance

The Saints score 23.5 points per game in away games (2.1 more than overall) and concede 18.2 on the road (1.6 fewer than overall).

The Saints accumulate more yards away from home (353 per game) than they do overall (337.4), and give up fewer in road games (298.5 per game) than overall (312.7).

The Saints pick up 110.3 rushing yards per game away from home (10.3 more than overall), and allow 108.2 away from home (5.4 fewer than overall).

The Saints convert 37.2% of third downs away from home (0.7% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 34.1% of third downs away from home (0.7% less than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis W 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago W 24-17 CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota L 27-19 FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/17/2023 New York - FOX

