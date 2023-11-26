Saints vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are underdogs by just 1 point as they attempt to break a three-game skid in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.
The Saints' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Falcons. The Falcons' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Saints.
Saints vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Atlanta Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-1)
|42.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Saints (-1.5)
|42.5
|-116
|-102
New Orleans vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- New Orleans is just 2-7-1 against the spread this season.
- The Saints have won once ATS (1-7-1) as a 1-point favorite or more this season.
- Three of New Orleans' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).
- Atlanta has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this season.
- This season, four of Atlanta's 10 games have hit the over.
