Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Monroe High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Benton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ruston High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plain Dealing High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
