Should you bet on Craig Smith to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 58 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:34 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

