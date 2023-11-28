Top Kings vs. Warriors Players to Watch - November 28
When the Sacramento Kings (9-6) and Golden State Warriors (8-9) face off at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Domantas Sabonis will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Kings' Last Game
In their previous game, the Kings beat the Timberwolves on Friday, 124-111. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 36 points (and added 12 assists and seven rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|36
|7
|12
|1
|0
|3
|Harrison Barnes
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Malik Monk
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
Warriors' Last Game
In their previous game, the Warriors topped the Spurs on Friday, 118-112. Their top scorer was Stephen Curry with 35 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|35
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Dario Saric
|20
|7
|4
|2
|0
|4
|Klay Thompson
|15
|3
|6
|1
|0
|3
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 7 assists and 12.3 boards per game.
- Fox is putting up 29.9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
- Malik Monk's numbers for the season are 13.2 points, 5 assists and 2.8 boards per game.
- Keegan Murray puts up 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter puts up 12.6 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry averages 29.7 points, 4.6 boards and 3.9 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from 3-point range, with 5.3 triples per contest (first in league).
- Chris Paul gets 9.3 points, 3.8 boards and 7.7 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Dario Saric's numbers for the season are 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Warriors get 6.1 points per game from Kevon Looney, plus 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists.
- Klay Thompson provides the Warriors 15 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|21.1
|11.4
|7.6
|0.7
|1.1
|0.5
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|23.3
|3.3
|2.9
|0.4
|0.1
|4
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|20.5
|3
|4.2
|1.2
|0.1
|2.3
|Chris Paul
|GS
|10.5
|3.9
|7.5
|1.3
|0.1
|1.8
|Kevin Huerter
|SAC
|14.3
|3.3
|2.7
|1.1
|0.2
|3
|Dario Saric
|GS
|12.6
|6.2
|2.4
|1
|0.2
|1.7
