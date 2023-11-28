The Syracuse Orange (3-0) meet the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Syracuse Game Information

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

  • K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

LSU vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 67.6 283rd
262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 70.7 199th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.2 200th
95th 14.2 Assists 12.3 237th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 11.8 175th

