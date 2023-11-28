The UAB Blazers (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. McNeese matchup.

McNeese vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

McNeese vs. UAB Betting Trends

McNeese has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

UAB has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Blazers games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

