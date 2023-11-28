McNeese vs. UAB November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The McNeese Cowboys (4-0) face the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
McNeese vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
McNeese Top Players (2022-23)
- Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
UAB Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
McNeese vs. UAB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|McNeese AVG
|McNeese Rank
|13th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|3rd
|37.6
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|23rd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
