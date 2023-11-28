Who's in and who's out for Tuesday's NBA slate? For the complete injury report covering every team, see the article below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Heat vs. Bucks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT and BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee), Bam Adebayo, C: Questionable (Hip), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Questionable (Back), Jimmy Butler, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Duncan Robinson, SF: Questionable (Thumb)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Khris Middleton, SF: Questionable (Achilles)

Knicks vs. Hornets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on MSG and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Hornets Injuries: Nick Richards, C: Out (Concussion), James Bouknight, SG: Questionable (Knee), LaMelo Ball, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSOH and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Dean Wade, PF: Out (Ankle), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Celtics vs. Bulls Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Out (Calf), Jrue Holiday, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Derrick White, SG: Questionable (Illness)

Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine, SG: Questionable (Foot), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Toe), Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee)

Nets vs. Raptors Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on YES and SportsNet

Nets Injuries: Nicolas Claxton, C: Questionable (Ankle), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Questionable (Back), Cameron Thomas, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Cameron Johnson, PF: Questionable (Leg), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Hip)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSN and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSSW and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively, C: Questionable (Back)

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle), Fred VanVleet, PG: Questionable (Thumb), Jae'Sean Tate, SF: Questionable (Knee), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg), Dillon Brooks, SG: Questionable (Adductor), Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Warriors Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT(Watch this game on Max)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), Keon Ellis, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Keegan Murray, SF: Questionable (Back)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Questionable (Foot)

