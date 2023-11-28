Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) will look to end a three-game road slide when taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State matchup.
Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UL Monroe (-6.5)
|142.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|UL Monroe (-6.5)
|142.5
|-300
|+235
Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Northwestern State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Demons are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- UL Monroe has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Warhawks games has gone over the point total.
Northwestern State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Northwestern State, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks significantly higher (60th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (332nd).
- With odds of +20000, Northwestern State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
