Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 28?
Will Sam Steel light the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Steel stats and insights
- Steel has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Steel has no points on the power play.
- Steel averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Steel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.