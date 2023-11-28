The Wichita State Shockers (3-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions' 62.7 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Shockers give up.
  • SE Louisiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.5 points.
  • Wichita State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The 68.8 points per game the Shockers record are 17.1 more points than the Lions give up (51.7).
  • Wichita State has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 51.7 points.
  • SE Louisiana is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
  • This year the Shockers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Lions give up.
  • The Lions shoot 42.6% from the field, just 1.6 lower than the Shockers concede.

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Cheyanne Daniels: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG%
  • Hailey Giaratano: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Taylor Bell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Kennedy Paul: 7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Avari Berry: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.9 FG%

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 LSU L 73-50 University Center (LA)
11/20/2023 Jackson State L 63-54 University Center (LA)
11/25/2023 Mobile W 75-47 University Center (LA)
11/28/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
11/30/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 South Alabama - University Center (LA)

