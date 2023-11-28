The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Southern vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern Stats Insights

  • Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 318th.
  • The Jaguars' 69.7 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.5 points, Southern is 1-2.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
  • At home, the Jaguars allowed 66.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 73.6.
  • At home, Southern sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois L 88-80 Western Hall
11/19/2023 @ Illinois L 88-60 State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso L 71-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/28/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 SE Louisiana - F. G. Clark Center

