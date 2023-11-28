The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Southern vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern Stats Insights

Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 318th.

The Jaguars' 69.7 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, Southern is 1-2.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.

At home, the Jaguars allowed 66.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 73.6.

At home, Southern sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule