The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) will look to turn around a five-game losing stretch when visiting the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM UL Monroe (-6.5) 142.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UL Monroe (-6.5) 142.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

UL Monroe has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Warhawks have gone over the point total just once this season.

Northwestern State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, four out of the Demons' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

