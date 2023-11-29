A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Lobos have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 170th.

The Bulldogs put up 11.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Lobos give up to opponents (69.7).

Louisiana Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.5.

The Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Louisiana Tech made more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule