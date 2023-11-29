The New Mexico Lobos (5-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have won five games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-8.5) 148.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico (-7.5) 148.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered four times in four games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

New Mexico has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

