The NBA slate today, which includes the Philadelphia 76ers versus the New Orleans Pelicans as one of seven games, is not one to miss.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards take to the home court of the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 12-5

12-5 WAS Record: 3-14

3-14 ORL Stats: 112.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)

112.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (fifth) WAS Stats: 116.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Paolo Banchero (19.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.6 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -9.5

ORL -9.5 ORL Odds to Win: -450

-450 WAS Odds to Win: +340

+340 Total: 234.5 points

The Detroit Pistons play host to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers travel to face the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-15

2-15 LAL Record: 10-8

10-8 DET Stats: 109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (22nd)

109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (22nd) LAL Stats: 111.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.1 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (21.8 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -6.5

LAL -6.5 LAL Odds to Win: -275

-275 DET Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 229.5 points

The Toronto Raptors host the Phoenix Suns

The Suns go on the road to face the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and AZFamily

TSN and AZFamily Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 8-10

8-10 PHO Record: 11-6

11-6 TOR Stats: 111.4 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (13th)

111.4 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (13th) PHO Stats: 117.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (18.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Scottie Barnes (18.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.6 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -1.5

PHO -1.5 PHO Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 222.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers hit the road the Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and NBCS-PH

BSNO and NBCS-PH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 9-9

9-9 PHI Record: 12-5

12-5 NO Stats: 112.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

112.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th) PHI Stats: 120.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (24.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Brandon Ingram (24.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (32.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

NO Odds to Win: -110

-110 PHI Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 227.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 3-13

3-13 UTA Record: 6-11

6-11 MEM Stats: 105.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (20th)

105.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (20th) UTA Stats: 114.2 PPG (12th in NBA), 120.6 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Desmond Bane (23.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.0 APG) UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -4.5

MEM -4.5 MEM Odds to Win: -190

-190 UTA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 224.5 points

The Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets

The Rockets hit the road the Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 12-6

12-6 HOU Record: 8-7

8-7 DEN Stats: 113.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)

113.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (seventh) HOU Stats: 110.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.8 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 8.9 APG)

Nikola Jokic (28.8 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 8.9 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -5.5

DEN -5.5 DEN Odds to Win: -250

-250 HOU Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 217.5 points

The Sacramento Kings host the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers go on the road to face the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 9-6

9-6 LAC Record: 7-9

7-9 SAC Stats: 115.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (21st)

115.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (21st) LAC Stats: 111.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (24.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -1.5

LAC -1.5 LAC Odds to Win: -125

-125 SAC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 230.5 points

