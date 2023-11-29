How to Watch the New Orleans vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing skid at the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers score 11.2 fewer points per game (52) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (63.2).
- The Jaguars average 68.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74 the Privateers give up.
- South Alabama has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 74 points.
- This season the Jaguars are shooting 38.6% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Privateers give up.
- The Privateers shoot 30.1% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Jaguars allow.
New Orleans Leaders
- Justice Ross: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Alexis Calderon: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Dee Dee Pryor: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG%
- Zoe Cooper: 3.6 PTS, 40 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 87-26
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 53-42
|Lakefront Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Houston
|L 81-54
|Fertitta Center
|11/29/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/2/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.