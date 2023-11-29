The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing skid at the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
New Orleans vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers score 11.2 fewer points per game (52) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (63.2).
  • The Jaguars average 68.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74 the Privateers give up.
  • South Alabama has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 74 points.
  • This season the Jaguars are shooting 38.6% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Privateers give up.
  • The Privateers shoot 30.1% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Jaguars allow.

New Orleans Leaders

  • Justice Ross: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Alexis Calderon: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Dee Dee Pryor: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG%
  • Zoe Cooper: 3.6 PTS, 40 FG%

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Mississippi State L 87-26 Humphrey Coliseum
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 53-42 Lakefront Arena
11/26/2023 @ Houston L 81-54 Fertitta Center
11/29/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/2/2023 Louisiana - Lakefront Arena
12/6/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse

