Wednesday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

The Rebels are coming off of a 58-45 win against Little Rock in their most recent game on Saturday.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Rebels claimed a 58-45 victory over Little Rock. In their last matchup on Sunday, the Cardinals earned an 81-70 victory over Gonzaga. Snudda Collins' team-leading 11 points led the Rebels in the win. Kiki Jefferson scored a team-leading 21 points for the Cardinals in the victory.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

ESPN U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' best victory of the season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings. The Rebels captured the 60-49 neutral-site win on November 20.

The Rebels have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Ole Miss has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one), but also has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Ole Miss is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 146) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 247) on November 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Cardinals registered their best win of the season, an 81-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 15), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Louisville has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 15) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 83) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 136) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 272) on November 19

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball and are giving up 54.6 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per outing (118th in college basketball). They have a +151 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.