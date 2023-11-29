The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN U
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 81.7 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 54.6 the Rebels give up.
  • Louisville is 6-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
  • Ole Miss' record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The 68.9 points per game the Rebels score are 8.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (60.1).
  • Ole Miss is 3-1 when scoring more than 60.1 points.
  • When Louisville allows fewer than 68.9 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Rebels are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (41.2%).
  • The Cardinals make 46.4% of their shots from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
  • Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Arizona W 56-47 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena
11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/29/2023 Louisville - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama L 78-73 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Liberty W 72-63 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Gonzaga W 81-70 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/3/2023 N.C. A&T - KFC Yum! Center
12/10/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center

