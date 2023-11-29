The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • In games Tulane shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Green Wave are the 333rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 63rd.
  • The Green Wave score 15.7 more points per game (86.4) than the Panthers give up (70.7).
  • Tulane is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane scored 83.5 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Green Wave allowed 8.2 fewer points per game (75.1) than away from home (83.3).
  • Tulane averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Sacramento State W 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley L 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/23/2023 Cal W 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Mississippi State - State Farm Arena

