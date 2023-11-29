The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -15.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane and its opponents have scored more than 158.5 points in three of five games this season.

The average total in Tulane's outings this year is 160.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Green Wave have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Tulane has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Green Wave have played as a favorite of -1200 or more twice this season and won both games.

Tulane has a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 3 60% 86.4 160.9 74.0 144.7 153.3 Prairie View A&M 0 0% 74.5 160.9 70.7 144.7 145.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

The Green Wave record 15.7 more points per game (86.4) than the Panthers allow (70.7).

When Tulane puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 1-4-0 0-1 4-1-0 Prairie View A&M 5-0-0 3-0 2-3-0

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Prairie View A&M 12-3 Home Record 9-3 5-4 Away Record 4-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.