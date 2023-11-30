Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iberville Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Iberville Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iberville Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. John High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Plaquemine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.