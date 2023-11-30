Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Simsboro High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.