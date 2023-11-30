The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) bring a five-game win streak into a home contest against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2), winners of three straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Louisiana vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 48.7% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Louisiana has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 90th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 82.9 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 74.0 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Louisiana has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.8.
  • At home, the Ragin' Cajuns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Louisiana drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) as well.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Buffalo W 68-60 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Long Beach State W 92-82 Hertz Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola-New Orleans W 78-54 Cajundome
11/30/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/9/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Cajundome

