The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) bring a five-game win streak into a home contest against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2), winners of three straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Louisiana vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 48.7% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Louisiana has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 90th.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 82.9 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 74.0 the Bulldogs give up.

Louisiana has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.8.

At home, the Ragin' Cajuns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.9.

Beyond the arc, Louisiana drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) as well.

