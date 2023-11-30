A pair of streaking squads meet when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, victors in three in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

Louisiana vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Samford Betting Trends

Louisiana has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Samford has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.