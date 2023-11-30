LSU vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-1) and No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Tigers head into this matchup after a 76-73 win against Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies are coming off of a 76-70 win over Tulane in their most recent game on Saturday. Aneesah Morrow scored a team-high 37 points for the Tigers in the victory. Georgia Amoore recorded 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Hokies.
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 77, Virginia Tech 71
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers captured their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 76-73 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Tigers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
- LSU has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
LSU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Virginia (No. 48) on November 25
- 109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 120) on November 14
- 73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 134) on November 17
- 99-65 over Niagara (No. 254) on November 24
- 109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 312) on November 12
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies captured their signature win of the season on November 24 by claiming a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, the No. 58-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Virginia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 58) on November 24
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 169) on November 25
- 72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 202) on November 20
- 94-55 at home over High Point (No. 239) on November 6
- 105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 330) on November 16
LSU Leaders
- Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
- Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%
LSU Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 31.8 points per game (scoring 95.3 points per game to rank third in college basketball while allowing 63.5 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball) and have a +254 scoring differential overall.
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 22 points per game, with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (39th in college basketball) and give up 58.3 per outing (90th in college basketball).
