The LSU Tigers (7-1) take a seven-game win streak into a home contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1), winners of four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 80.3 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers give up.

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

LSU's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.

The Tigers average 37.0 more points per game (95.3) than the Hokies allow (58.3).

When LSU scores more than 58.3 points, it is 7-1.

When Virginia Tech allows fewer than 95.3 points, it is 5-1.

The Tigers shoot 50.7% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies allow defensively.

The Hokies shoot 49.3% from the field, just 12.6% higher than the Tigers concede.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%

